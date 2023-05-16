Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, woman balances laptop and starts working on Rapido bike

Notorious for its massive traffic snarls on narrow roads, Bengaluru is throwing up new challenges for its commuters every day. Commuters in the IT city often find themselves spending several hours stuck in gridlocks, desperately trying to make it to their destinations on time. Amidst the chaos and the bustle of the daily commute and congestion, a woman managed to turn her travel time into an impromptu work session.

A photo shared on Twitter captured a moment when a woman began working on her laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets of Bengaluru. The image was shared by a Twitter user who called it a ‘Peak Bangalore moment’.

The photograph was taken along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road stretch, a route that is forever in the news for its nasty traffic snarls. The traffic congestion on the stretch on Tuesday was caused by an uprooted tree, which had been hit by a truck near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic south division), Sujeetha Salman, took to Twitter to inform commuters about the incident and urged them to take alternate routes.

On Tuesday, social media platforms were flooded with posts from angry citizens, sharing their experiences of spending hours stuck in traffic jams. One person narrated spending a whopping three hours on the road before giving up and returning home in despair.

This incident also highlights the growing need of remote work and the flexibility it offers. However, users pointed out that many companies are not allowing “work from home” despite the severe traffic problem in the city.

“Problem is with IT companies also. Work getting done with WFH but still they want people to work from office. They really need to think WFH in Bangalore or other cities,” one user tweeted.

The IT city’s growing population, inadequate infrastructure, unplanned urbanisation and lack of effective public transportation options, all contribute to the city's traffic nightmares. The public infrastructure in the city’s tech corridor also turned out to be a key election issue in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.