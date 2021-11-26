Earthquake Today: Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Myanmar-India border region; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati

The earthquake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India

A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was reported near the India-Myanmar border on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) added.

Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam experienced the tremors of the quake.

Witness accounts on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's website said that the quake was felt as far away as Kolkata.

“Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC.

Netizens in India took to Twitter to report the tremors they felt.

Anybody felt the earthquake in Kolkata just now? #earthquake — Debajyoti Halder (@Debajyoti0901) November 25, 2021

There have been no reports of damage to life or property yet.

