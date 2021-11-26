Earthquake Today: Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes Myanmar-India border region; tremors felt in Kolkata, Guwahati
The earthquake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India
A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was reported near the India-Myanmar border on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.
M6.0 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 174 km E of #Chittagong (#Bangladesh) 9 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/vkKuCcT5fC
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 25, 2021
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) added.
Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam experienced the tremors of the quake.
Witness accounts on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's website said that the quake was felt as far away as Kolkata.
“Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC.
Netizens in India took to Twitter to report the tremors they felt.
Anybody felt the earthquake in Kolkata just now? #earthquake
— Debajyoti Halder (@Debajyoti0901) November 25, 2021
Felt massive #earthquake tremors here in #Tripura. pic.twitter.com/OSzoeM9KeE
— Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) November 25, 2021
There have been no reports of damage to life or property yet.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Earthquakes hit Taiwan, Afghanistan, no casualties reported; mild tremors reported in Delhi-NCR region
An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale rattled the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Thursday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.
Earthquake of 8.0 magnitude strikes northern and central Peru, including capital Lima; no reports of injuries, damages yet
Peru is located in a seismically active region, and on 14 January, 2018, a quake measuring 7.3 killed two people and toppled buildings near the southern city of Arequipa.
Rare 5.9 earthquake rocks Australia's Melbourne, triggers panic
The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield, about 200 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km.