Is it a UFO? A spaceship? A meteor? Nobody knows yet.

A mysterious light emanated from the sky in West Bengal and was visible for around five minutes in several parts including Kolkata, Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal and Murshidabad.

The light was spotted at around 5:47 pm on Thursday and appeared as a spotlight. Its surfacing gave rise to a range of speculations with some comparing the sighting with a meteor, a satellite and even an alien spaceship.

Initially, experts and the West Bengal administration were clueless about the strange light. The light, however, gradually diminished from the night sky and as per witnesses, it was visible in the eastern parts of the sky. Some, on the other hand, claimed that the light was seen in the northern parts of the sky.

According to a report by Times of India, Rakesh Mazumdar from the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences Kolkata’s Indian Institute of Science and Research said that considering the intensity of the light, it was unlikely to be from outer space.

“It is in the earth’s atmosphere. A meteor would have a trailing tail. A falling satellite would have been tracked. A radar would have detected a drone or an aircraft. The only alternative left is a missile,” said Mazumdar.

The appearance of the light did coincide with the night trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-V missile on Thursday which was carried out at 5:30 pm from Odisha’s APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

Social media reacts

Many took to Twitter to ponder over the appearance of the mysterious light.

One user wrote, “The evening sky suddenly brightens up with a moving torch-like source of light on southern sky approximately 45 degrees from the horizon on 15 December 2022, stays between 5:45 pm and 5:50 pm near Kolkata before the torch turns off.”

The evening sky suddenly brightens up with a moving torch like source of light on southern sky approx 45 degree from horizon on 15Dec 2022, stays between 545pm and 550pm near Kolkata before the torch turns off. #meteor? #sky #kolkata pic.twitter.com/sPgHwShNGy — Subhamoy Chakraborti (@csubhamoy) December 15, 2022

“Mysterious light seen from various parts of south Bengal earlier this evening Lasted about two minutes Any idea what this is?” questioned another.

Mysterious light seen from various parts of south Bengal earlier this evening Lasted about two minutes Any idea what this is? pic.twitter.com/TvEiDPilk3 — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) December 15, 2022

The origin of the light hasn’t been determined yet and remains a mystery now.

