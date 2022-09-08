Stomach in knots! Four cell phones found inside Tihar inmate’s stomach, doctors remove two

The inmate had swallowed four small cell phones when out on a short parole. He wanted to make money selling those to other inmates when he got back. Doctors have removed two phones, two still remain to be removed after another surgery

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, two mobile phones have been recovered from the stomach of an inmate of the Tihar jail after doctors operated upon him, while two more mobiles are still left inside.

Tihar jail authorities rushed an inmate to the hospital after he insisted on having four mobile phones inside his stomach. While the jail officials brushed aside the inmate claims, it turned out that he was telling the truth when doctors performed an endoscopy, followed by surgery.

While two phones have been removed successfully, two still remain inside his stomach. Doctors have said that he would need another surgery to remove the remaining two mobile phones, said a Tihar official.

The director general of Tihar Sandeep Goel told media that the inmate is lodged in jail number 1 for various offenses. He was recently released on parole, but then he got an idea to earn money inside jail.

“He swallowed 4 mobile phones of less than 5 cm thinking he would sell them to other inmates after evading jail authorities,” said Goel, adding the security personnel did not get wind of the inmate’s plans since he came back from parole.

Police sources said the inmate tried all sorts of things for two-three days after coming back to jail to get the mobile phones out of his system, but failed and eventually started having stomach ache. Frightened for his life, the inmate informed the authorities.

“Nobody believed him, we all thought he must be joking because similar incidents have occurred in Tihar when inmates swallowed phone out of fear of getting caught,” said an official. “However, he was adamant that he had swallowed four phones and we must take him to a doctor.”

Subsequently, the inmate was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where doctors performed an endoscopy and realised that he had more than one phone in his stomach.

“A surgery was performed on Wednesday in which doctors removed two phones from his stomach, and another surgery will be done to remove the other two phones,” an official said, adding the two remaining phones have reached the lower abdomen of the inmate for which a separate opening will have to be cut up.

