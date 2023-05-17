The Department of Telecommunications has introduced a new initiative that will make it easier for Indian mobile phone users to block their lost or stolen devices in one convenient place.

Starting from May 17, the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR), a system created and managed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will be accessible all over India.

According to the official CEIR website, the system was initially implemented in all union territories and select districts of each state in March of this year. However, from this month on, the service will be available in all districts and regions.

How does CEIR work?

The CEIR or the Central Equipment Identity Registry works on the fundamental principles of IMEI tracking. The DoT will have access to a list of all the devices registered with a service provider, say AirTel or Jio, along with the IMEI numbers for the devices.

Dual sim phones have two IMEI numbers. Even if you use just one SIM, both of the IMEI numbers are sent to the service provider.

Once you have put up a blocking request with the CEIR, they will add that IMEI number to a blacklist, within 24 hours. Now, if someone throws away your SIM and inserts a new SIM in your phone, the service provider of the new SIM will be notified that the device is a blacklisted one, meaning it was either stolen or lost.

The service provider will also get the location of the device and all other details such as who is the new SIM registered to.

How to block your phone’s IMEI using CEIR?

There are multiple ways to place a blocking request with the CEIR.

Blocking your phone’s IMEI using CEIR’s website

File a report with the police, that has the details of where the device was lost or stolen. Mention the IMEI numbers of your device, which can be found on the box your device came in. Get a duplicate SIM card of the same number that was lost. This is a crucial step as you will be using this number for all your OTPs and other communications with the local police and DoT officials. Keep the police report, and a copy of your identity ready with you. If you have an invoice of the device that was stolen, that will also help. Log in to the CEIR website, or download the KYM (Know Your Mobile) app.

Complete the registration form to request the blocking of the IMEI for your lost or stolen phone, and remember to include the necessary documents. Once you have submitted the form, you will receive a Request ID, which can be used to track the status of your request and to unblock the IMEI in the future, in case your device is recovered.

Alternatively, you can also ask your local state police to register a complaint and a block request to the CEIR on your behalf. They should be using your number to register the request so that you get the OTPs to unblock your device.

Once you have received the Request ID, you can use it to track the status of your case, on the CEIR website or on their app.

How to unblock your phone’s IMEI after you find it?

The DoT has assured that in most cases the devices will be recovered and returned to their owners unless they have been destroyed. Once you are in possession of your device, you can proceed to get its IMEI unblocked.

In order to unblock your phone’s IMEI, you need to fill out a request registration form for unblocking the IMEI of the found phone on CEIR’s website, if you had used the portal to register the blocking request or used the App.

If you had filed the request through the local police, you will need to approach them and ask them to put in a request, asking them to unblock the number.

