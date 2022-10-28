'Steel industry is moving towards Aatmanirbharta', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually attend the bhoomi poojan ceremony of the expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon steel (AM/NS) integrated facility at Hazira area in the Surat district of Gujarat.

PM Modi said, “It’s our goal to double the production of crude steel in India. The govt has set a target to achieve 300 million tonnes of crude steel production in the upcoming years. The govt is promoting circular means of production through Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.”

“Earlier we were dependent on imports of high-grade steel for developing defence equipment. Today, the steel industry is moving towards Aatmanirbharta and INS Vikrant is an example of this shift towards Make In India,” he added.

PM Modi further said, “As we’re proceeding toward the target of a developed nation, steel industry will play a vital role in strengthening the infra of the country. Indian steel Industry now ranks 2nd in the world.”

With an investment of Rs 60,000 crores, the expansion project will create diverse employment opportunities in the state of Gujarat and across the country.

In yet another step towards the realisation of PM’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the project will help in the production of value-added steel types that will help in strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub of steel.

On 30 October the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat.

Earlier on 20 October, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Vyara in Gujarat’s Tapi district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara.

