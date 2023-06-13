Steam leaks at TATA Steel plant in Odisha, 'affected' workers rushed to hospital
The company mentioned that it is working closely with the relevant authorities on the ground and has initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident
A suspected pipe burst in a TATA Steel plant in Odisha’s Meramandali has affected a number of employees who have been taken to the hospital, the company said in a statement.
“We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment,” the statement read.
It added, “Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off.”
— Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) June 13, 2023
The company also mentioned that it is working closely with the relevant authorities on the ground and has initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The number of workers affected has not been revealed yet.
