One of the riskiest and most violent natural phenomena on the planet are earthquakes which lead to a rapid shaking of the planet’s surface and have the potential to cause massive destruction. While earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates within the surface of the earth, their impact precisely depends upon the intensity of the tremors as well as its epicenter.

In light of a 6.6 magnitude earthquake striking Nepal on Wednesday morning, It is pertinent to know that though earthquakes cannot be avoided, remaining prepared beforehand and further carrying out safe practices can help reduce the extent of damage and loss.

For those living in high-rise buildings, it is obvious they will feel panic in the face of adversity while living on the top floors as most people worry about not being able to get to the ground or in an open space quickly. To be precise, it is basically the height of elevation from the ground that comes up as a major concern for residents in high-rise buildings.

However, there is not much to worry about as high-rise buildings do not face any major jolts as such. They are usually constructed in accordance with earthquake safety norms which makes them a safer place for people during the event. Though certain measures should definitely be carried out during an earthquake if you live in a high-rise building.

What should you do during an earthquake?

– People living in high-rise buildings need to be aware of the fact that usually, such buildings are more secure in comparison to being on an open street. Tall buildings provide maximum security especially if they do not fall into the epicenter of an extremely powerful earthquake, thanks to their standard quake norms.

– However, it is still important to ensure one’s safety. People living in tall buildings must remain patient and calm to avoid any panic.

– Try staying indoors and staying put.

– Make sure that all members, especially children, are seated and those confined to wheelchairs must ensure that the wheels are locked.

What should you not do during earthquakes?

– If you are inside your home, don’t stand near windows or doors or any kind of hanging item that can collapse due to the quake’s impact.

– Never run around during an earthquake as this can lead to an escalation of the situation.

– Do not leave gas cylinders, stove ovens, or any electric-running gadgets switched on.

– No matter what the situation is, don’t use elevators during an earthquake.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.