Tigers are considered dominating creatures as they don’t prefer unnecessary trespassers inside their enclosure. However, in the case of forests and national parks, the scene is quite different. The big cats need to share the landscapes with other animals of which some are as deadly as them.

Among other predators there, leopards can certainly be called the major competitor of a tiger. But the leopard, which is also part of the cat family, is superior in speed and flexibility. Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda dropped a clip of a breathtaking face-off between a tiger and a leopard on Twitter.

That is how leopard survives in a tiger dominated landscape😊 Tigers can easily climb trees,with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so.

The incident seems to have taken place inside a national park where a group of tourists managed to record the rare event on their camera. The clip opens with a tiger getting prepared to attack a leopard at a distance. The bigger cat kept its eyes steady on the smaller one before launching the attack. It ran towards the leopard but failed to catch it.

In an effort to escape the adult tiger’s chase, the leopard hardly took any time to climb on a vertical tree seamlessly. The bigger one followed it and went on to ascend the same tree. But the leopard was so fast that the tiger could not reach anywhere close to it. After some failed attempts to achieve the height, the larger predator made its way downwards and finally climbed down to the ground. The people present there were left stunned after witnessing the unparalleled pace and flexibility of the leopard.

As explained by Nanda, the tiger failed to reach the leopard because of its heavier body weight. However, the IFS personnel made it clear that it is usually not a difficult task for a tiger to climb a tree. They can easily do so with the aid of their sharp and retractable claws which help them have a strong grip on the tree trunk.

A person found the message conveyed through the video quite interesting as he wrote, “Excellent message to humans. Stay Slim as you grow old like a tiger.”

Another user said, “Leopards’ bodies are flexible enough for climbing to great heights with ease. Tigers are not climbers.”

An individual noted, “Interesting, they have both coexisted and both eat different size prey though there is some overlap. Both presents are a sign of a vibrant thriving ecology.”

Here are some other reactions:

Since being surfaced on the internet, the 30-second footage has received more than 18,000 views on Twitter. It has also racked up over 1,500 likes on the microblogging site.

