Stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rs 5 lakh salary, hefty pension: The many perks President Droupadi Murmu will enjoy

Droupadi Murmu will get a slew of privileges including free housing and medical care for life, a custom-built Mercedes Benz with a state-of-the-art security system to travel in and a pension of Rs 2.5 lakh per month

Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first woman tribal leader to assume the office of president.

The former Jharkhand governor and the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, who found many other backers along her campaign trail, had won an easy victory over the Opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha.

At 64, Murmu, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind, is India's youngest president and the first born after Independence.

Let’s take a look at the perks and privileges that Murmu will enjoy as First Citizen of the country:

Salary

First, the monthly salary of Rs 5 lakh (up from Rs 1.5 lakh in 2017.)

Then there’s free housing and medical care.

Perks and allowances in office

Murmu is allowed Rs 1 lakh annually for office expenditures.

Murmu will get free train and air travel anywhere in the world, a landline connection, and a mobile.

Murmu will also be entitled to secretarial support from two peons, a private secretary, and a personal assistant.

Murmu will stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan which has 340 rooms including the president's house, guest rooms and other offices, as well as several gardens.

Murmu will have access to two official retreats: The Retreat Building, Mashobra, Shimla and Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad.

Security

Murmu will be driven around in a custom-built heavily armoured Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) with a state-of-the-art security system.

The car, which doesn’t have a licence plate, is bullet and shockproof. It is built to withstand bombs, gas attacks and other explosives.

Murmu will be guarded by the President's Bodyguard, an elite unit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Retirement benefits

Murmu will get Rs 2.5 lakh per month as pension along with a slew of retirement perks including a rent-free bungalow to stay in and five employees.

With inputs from agencies

