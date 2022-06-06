State executive, closed-door meetings on agenda during JP Nadda's 2-day visit to West Bengal

The BJP has appointed a new state president in West Bengal with Dilip Ghosh being replaced by Sukanta Majumdar recently

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in West Bengal on 7 June evening and hold several meetings there on 8 June and 9.

The BJP president will arrive in the capital city of Kolkata on 7 June evening, sources said on Monday. During his two-day visit to the state, Nadda will be holding several important closed-door meetings with party leaders.

Several leaders have deserted the BJP recently. Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo has moved from BJP to arch-rival TMC and is currently a member of the Legislative Assembly from Ballygunge. Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP of the BJP Arjun Singh also went back to the Trinamool Congress expressing his displeasure over the way the state was being handled by the BJP leadership.

On 8 June, JP Nadda will visit and address a couple of programs from the Chuchura and Chandannagar areas of West Bengal. In the afternoon of that day, the BJP president will address the state executive meeting and hold meetings with the party's state leadership.

On 9 June, the BJP president will visit Belur Math and hold meetings with the party's MPs and MLAs and state office bearers and also hold a Karyakarta Sammelan followed by a Nagrik Sammelan meeting in the capital city of Kolkata.

Nadda, who held multiple visits to the state last year during West Bengal assembly elections, which was bitterly fought between the BJP and the TMC, last visited the state to stand with the Karyakartas in the wake of the post-poll violence last year.

The BJP has appointed a new state president with Dilip Ghosh being replaced by Sukanta Majumdar recently. Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the state where he held a meeting with the party's leadership.

In May 2021, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has returned to power for the third term with a landslide win in West Bengal. The ruling party won 213 seats with 48 per cent vote share while the BJP could win just 77 with 38 per cent vote share.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.