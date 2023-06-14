India

Stalin meets Senthil Balaji in hospital, says DMK will not be cowed down by BJP's intimidation

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Wednesday met his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji at Omandurar government hospital where he was taken for medical examination after the minister was arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case

FP Staff June 14, 2023 11:37:50 IST
Stalin meets Senthil Balaji in hospital, says DMK will not be cowed down by BJP's intimidation

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. ANI

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji at Omandurar government hospital where he was taken for medical examination after the minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Related Articles

Who

Who is Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu minister, who broke down after ED arrest?

Who

WATCH: DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised

Stalin stepped up his attack on the BJP over the arrest, saying the minister will face the case legally, and so will the party.

He charged the ED officials of “enacting a drama” in the name of enquiry and accused them of “physically and mentally troubling” Balaji.

“They had pressured him to the point of him suffering a chest pain,” Stalin alleged in a statement, hours after the ED arrested Balaji following raids at his premises and hours long questioning since Tuesday.

According to DMK leaders, Balaji complained of chest pain while being taken into custody by the ED officials. They also said that Balaji didn’t seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by ED.

In a video posted by ANI on Twitter, the minister can be seen crying in pain as he is pulled out of the car at the hospital.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said that the minister has been shifted to ICU and ED has officially not confirmed Balaji’s arrest.

“I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report. Officially we have not been informed (by ED) that he has been arrested,” Elango said.

The Chief Minister said ED officials grilled the minister till 2 am before taking Balaji to a hospital and he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) right now.

He questioned the need for such a long probe even after Balaji assuring full cooperation to the probe and asked “if such an inhumane action by the ED officials is warranted”.

“The cruel intentions of those that had deployed the officials is evident from this,” Stalin charged.

He reiterated his stringent criticism of the BJP, saying it was using such investigating agencies against its political rivals. “That is the only way they know.”

“Whatever the case is, Senthil Balaji will face it legally. We will firmly continue with our political stand. The DMK will face the case legally with resolve,” the Chief Minister said.

“DMK will not be cowed down by BJP’s intimidation. People are watching such oppression and will give a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 14, 2023 11:39:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

WATCH: DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised
India

WATCH: DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody, hospitalised

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday

Who is Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu minister, who broke down after ED arrest?
Politics

Who is Senthil Balaji, the Tamil Nadu minister, who broke down after ED arrest?

Senthil Balaji, a DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister, was arrested in the job-for-cash scam by the ED. He was rushed to a Chennai hospital after he complained of chest pain and was seen wailing in an ambulance. He underwent a coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery