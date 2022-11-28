New Delhi: The State Election Commission has written to the MCD to make arrangements more staff members/presiding officers comprising teaching, non-teaching, and other government staff for the smooth conduct of the elections, as reported by The Indian Express.

According to reports, Officials said that during the first training of the polling staff conducted by the returning officers, a large shortfall of staff was informed to the commission.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that Delhi will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming municipal polls in the national capital.

In a conversation with ANI, CM Dhami exuded confidence in the victory of the BJP in the upcoming elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital and said that the party will win with a majority of votes as people have seen the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“People have seen the work of Narendra Modi and the BJP. Delhi is also observing how the party which promised to uproot corruption has been establishing it. The videos of their ministers are out regularly,” CM Dhami said.

Dhami attacked the AAP by mentioning the latest released videos of its Health Minister Satyendar Jain where his purported CCTV footage inside the Tihar jail showed housekeeping services being provided to him in his jail cell.

The election to 250 wards in the MCD is slated to be held in the national capital on 4 December and the counting will take place on 7 December.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

