Staff Selection Commission releases final answer key for 2019 CHSL tier 1 exam; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website on 22 January (Friday). Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can visit ssc.nic.in to check the final answer key and match it with their own responses.

According to Hindustan Times, the commission wanted to maintain transparency in the recruitment procedure and hence released the final answer key, about 10 days after the result for the SSC CHSL 2019 was declared on 15 January

The report added that candidates will be able to download and go through the question paper, answer key and the response sheet from 22 January till 21 February. “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper (s) are being uploaded on the website of the Commission on 22.01.2021,” the portal quoted an official notice. The notification further specified the download link for the final answer keys along with the respective question papers.

Follow these steps to download the SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads: ‘Combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination, 2019 (tier-I): uploading of final answer keys’ on the homepage

Step 3: you will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Click here for the final answer key along with question paper’

Step 5: Enter the exam roll number and password in the given space

Step 6: The document will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out

Here is the direct link (https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/62148/login.html).

According to The Indian Express, all the candidates who have qualified the tier 1 exam will now have to appear in the tier 2 exam which is going to be descriptive in nature. The report added that the paper will be of total 100 marks and the duration will be for one hour.