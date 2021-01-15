SSC CHSL 2019 Tier- 1 result to be declared today; check scores at ssc.nic.in

As the exams were originally held amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, SSC decided to hold the exams again on 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 October for candidates who could not appear in the March exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of Tier 1 exam of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) today, on 15 January. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the SSC CHSL result 2019 by visiting the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SSC is publishing the CHSL Tier 1 results after conducting the recruitment exam on 17 and 19 March last year. As the exams were originally held amidst the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, SSC decided to hold the exams again on 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 October for candidates who could not appear in the March exams.

The report cited a recent status report of the SSC where the tentative date to announce the CHSL results has been set on 15 January. It added that the answer keys for the recruitment written exam were released on 6 November. After candidates were able to check if their answers matched with the correct answer key, now SSC is gearing up to reveal the results.

Follow these steps to check SSC CHSL 2019 result (Tier- 1) once it appears on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the SSC CHSL result link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a PDF file opening

Step 4: Navigate through the list using your roll number and find your score link

Step 5: Now you will have to check your marks by logging in using the application number and your date of birth

Step 6: After pressing on ‘Submit’, the result will appear on the screen

According to a Times Now report, candidates who get to qualify the Tier- 1 exam will have to appear in the Tier- 2 exam. The report added that the second tier exam is going to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission on 14 February, 2021.