You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

St Stephen's withdraws invitation to Mamata Banerjee for college event; source says principal denied permission

India Press Trust of India Jul 28, 2018 21:54:00 IST

New Delhi: St Stephen's College has withdrawn an invitation extended to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend an event and interact with the students of the institute.

File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

The event, planned by one of the societies of the college, will be held on 1 August. Mamata was supposed to attend the event, but the principal denied permission and the invitation was withdrawn on Friday, a source said.

The college's Planning Forum had submitted a request online to the authorities to invite her, but the request could not be processed due to some "server issues". Later, they wrote a letter seeking permission to invite her, but the principal denied permission, the source explained.

Principal of St Stephen's college John Varghese could not be contacted for a comment.

Mamata is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on 31 July. She will be in the national capital for three days to personally invite Opposition leaders to the "federal front" rally she plans to hold in January in Kolkata, according to party sources.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 21:54 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores