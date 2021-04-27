The application process will begin tomorrow, 28 April, and the last date for submission is 20 May

The Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has opened its online application window for the post of Technical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the position by visiting the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application fee is on 24 May, as per the notice. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies, out of which 40 posts are reserved for women.

Check the eligibility criteria here:

Candidates should be a graduate in Agriculture or Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry or Botany or Zoology

Candidates should have knowledge of the Punjabi Language (Eligible aspirants will not be appointed in any service by direct appointment unless he/she has passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects)

Candidates from the age group of 18 to 37 are eligible to apply

Application Fee:

General candidates who are applying for the recruitment are supposed to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. The amount for SC/ST/EWS applicants is Rs 250, Rs 200 for ex-servicemen and dependent, and for handicapped candidates, the fee is Rs 500.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an objective type written test. Those who want to qualify for the test, need to score a minimum of 40 percent marks.