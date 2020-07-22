SSLC Revaluation Results 2020 Kerala declared; check scores on keralapareekshabhavan.in

The process to apply for revaluation of Kerala SSLC results 2020 was started on 2 July and continued till 7 July. 98.82% students had cleared the exams.

SSLC Revaluation Results 2020 Kerala: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announce the Class 10 or SSCLA revaluation results on Wednesday (22 July) on keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The SSLC results were announced on 30 June, in which 98.82 percent students had passed. The process to apply for revaluation was started on 2 July and continued till 7 July.

The revaluation process concerns another round of evaluation of answer sheets of the students who have raised issues pertaining to the marks they have scored.

How to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation results 2020:

Step 1: Go to keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on SSLC Revaluation Results 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number and required details

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ and save the result displayed on the screen

Students, who could not appear for the Class 10 exams this year, can also opt for the Save a Year (SAY) exam scheme.

After the results were announced this year, Pathanamthitta emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.7 percent, while the Wayanad district bagged the last position.