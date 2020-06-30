SSLC Result 2020 Kerala Declared: 98.82% students clear Class 10 exams; check scores on keralapareekshabhavan.in

SSLC Class 10 Results 2020 Declared | This time, 98.82 percent of students who appeared for the Kerala board's Class 10 exams cleared their papers.

SSLC Class 10 Results Date 2020| The results of the Kerala SSLC results are out on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

This time, 98.82 percent of students who appeared for the Kerala board's Class 10 exams cleared the papers, according to Indian Express. This is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last five years.

At 99.71 percent, Pathanamthitta district secured the highest pass percentage, while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in Wayanad district (95.04 percent), according to News18.

This year, at least 4,17,101 students appeared for the exam. Of the total 4,17,101 students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year, a total of 41, 906 candidates have got A plus grade. At 2,736, Malappuram district has the highest number of students who secured A+ grade(2736).

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 98.11 for the Kerala Class 10. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam with 99.8 percent.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result.

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Students will also be able to check Kerala SSLC result 2020 at these alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students also have another option. They can obtain their result via SMS by texting KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App

Other than Kerala board's official website and the list of alternative websites, students can also check the result through the Kerala Education Department's official app 'Saphalam', which can be downloaded easily from Google Play store.

Kerala Class 10 exams were originally scheduled between 10 and 24 March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pending exams were held from 26 to 30 May. Last year, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on 6 May, reported Hindustan Times.

