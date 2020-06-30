SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LIVE Updates: Over 4 lakh students await results; students can download Class 10 scores from Saphalam app

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates | The Kerala SSLC result will be published online on the website of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The results can also be accessed via the mobile application 'Saphalam 2020'. According to reports, the result will be published by 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be announced today (Tuesday, 30 June) . According to reports, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the SSLC result 2020 on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in at 11 am.

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results at the following alternative websites: examresults.net , indiaresults.com , results.kite.kerala.gov.in , results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in .

Due to candidates flocking to Kerala board's official website keralapareekshabhavan.in to check their SSLC scores, the site may become slow or even unresponsive. But there's no cause for concern.

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘Kerala SSLC Class 10th’ and click on it

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board results will be released by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath through a press conference. The exam was held in four mediums, namely Malayalam, English, Tamil and Kannada.

Last year, the Kerala SSLC result was declared on 6 May. A total of 4,34,729 students had appeared for the exam of which 4,26,513 students had qualified. The overall pass percentage for SSLC 2019 exam was at 98.11 percent.

The SSLC and Plus Two board examinations were held in two parts due to pandemic COVID-19. The ongoing board exams were suspended in mid-March after the state government declared a lockdown due to the pandemic.

If the official website is down, students can also check Class 10 scores on their mobile phones via SMS by sending this message: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.

As per reports, 4.20 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examination in Kerala this year. The board exams were held in March, however a few papers had to be postponed keeping in mind students' safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE) will announce the result for Class 12 exams on 10 July. Over 8 lakh students appeared in the exam that was postponed due to lockdown.

Apart from the Class 10 results, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 results were not released at 11 am, as was decided earlier. Instead, the state education minister C Raveendranath will now be declared at 2 pm.

Student who appeared for Kerala SSLC board exam 2020 need to score 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the examination. For subjects having different papers for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.

In Kerala SSLS 2019 exam, Bhavana N Sivadas had topped the board exam after securing 99.8 percent. The overall pass percentage was at 97.84 percent.

The SSLC exams were originally scheduled between 10 and 24 March, but some papers had to be postponed in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pending exams were held from 26 to 30 May. Last year, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on 6 May, reported Hindustan Times.

More than 4 lakh students registered for Kerala SSLC exams 2020. According to a NDTV report, the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) results are likely to be announced in the first week of July. This year, more than eight lakh students registered for Kerala HSC exams.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Students will also be able to check Kerala SSLC result 2020 at these alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

The remaining papers of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School were held following the COVID-19 guidelines. Students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules. More than 13 lakh students appeared for these exams.

For Kerala Class 10 results, the overall pass percentage in 2019 was 97.84. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 percent.