SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LIVE Updates: Over 4 lakh students await results; students can download Class 10 scores from Saphalam app

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates | The Kerala SSLC result will be published online on the website of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The results can also be accessed via the mobile application 'Saphalam 2020'. According to reports, the result will be published by 2 pm on Tuesday.

June 30, 2020 11:54:40 IST
SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LIVE Updates: Over 4 lakh students await results; students can download Class 10 scores from Saphalam app

11:58 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Topper of Kerala SSLC 2019 exam 

In Kerala SSLS 2019 exam, Bhavana N Sivadas had topped the board exam after securing 99.8 percent. The overall pass percentage was at 97.84 percent.
11:47 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Passing criteria: 

Student who appeared for Kerala SSLC board exam 2020 need to score 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the examination. For subjects having different papers for practical and theory, students will have to pass both sections separately.
11:41 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

DHSE to declare SSLC scores at 2 pm 

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 results were not released at 11 am, as was decided earlier. Instead, the state education minister C Raveendranath will now be declared at 2 pm.

Apart from the Class 10 results, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be released.
11:37 (ist)

Class 12 Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Plus two results to be out on 10 July

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE) will announce the result for Class 12 exams on 10 July. Over 8 lakh students appeared in the exam that was postponed due to lockdown.

The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May maintaining the social distancing guidelines.
11:34 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

11:28 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Over 4 lakh students await SSLC results

As per reports, 4.20 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examination in Kerala this year. The board exams were held in March, however a few papers had to be postponed keeping in mind students' safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
11:22 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Check Kerala SSLC exam results via SMS service: 

If the official website is down, students can also check Class 10 scores on their mobile phones via SMS by sending this message: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> to 56263.
10:57 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala board suspended SSLC, Plus two exams due to pandemic

The SSLC and Plus Two board examinations were held in two parts due to pandemic COVID-19. The ongoing board exams were suspended in mid-March after the state government declared a lockdown due to the pandemic.
10:32 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

How to check results on indiaresults.com

Step 1: Visit the indiaresults.com website

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case, Kerala

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘SSLC exam results 2020’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials as per your admit card and click on ‘Go’ to log-in

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

10:20 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Check SSLC Class 10 Results via app

The Kerala SSLC result will be published online on the website of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The results can also be accessed via the mobile application 'Saphalam 2020'. According to reports, the result will be published by 2 pm on Tuesday.

10:13 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

98.11% qualified Kerala SSLC 2019 exam 

Last year, the Kerala SSLC result was declared on 6 May. A total of 4,34,729 students had appeared for the exam of which 4,26,513 students had qualified. The overall pass percentage for SSLC 2019 exam was at 98.11 percent. 
10:08 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

SSLC Results will also be available at:

keralapareekshabhavan.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
results.kerala.nic.in
sietkerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
10:06 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Results to be announced in press conference

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board results will be released by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath through a press conference. The exam was held in four mediums, namely Malayalam, English, Tamil and Kannada.
09:43 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

How to check results on examresults.net

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Kerala

Step 3: Look for the link that says ‘Kerala SSLC Class 10th’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill in your roll no. and other credentials and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

09:41 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores

Due to candidates flocking to Kerala board's official website keralapareekshabhavan.in to check their  SSLC scores, the site may become slow or even unresponsive. But there's no cause for concern. 

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results at the following alternative websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

09:29 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

How to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result

Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result
Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in
Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

09:29 (ist)

SSLC Results 2020 Kerala LATEST Updates

Kerala board to declare results of Class 10 exam today

The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be announced today (Tuesday, 30 June). According to reports, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the SSLC result 2020 on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in at 11 am.

