SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED: KSEEB declares Class 10 scores today; how to check via SMS

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED | The Karnataka board has declared results of Class 10 exams for over eight lakh students today

SSLC Result 2020 Karnataka DECLARED | The much-awaited Karnataka Class 10 board exam results were announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today (Monday, 10 August) 2020 on official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in at 3 pm.

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka SSLC results 2020

The Karnataka education minister S Suresh informed about the same through his official Twitter handle.

As it has been observed in the past, the official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores.

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Students can later download their marksheet using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

Earlier, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told news agency PTI that SSLC result will be announced by the first week of August.

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.