SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka declared: Srujana D, N Parameshwar Naik emerge Class 10 toppers with 100%; 11 students get second spot

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the 2019 SSLC Class 10 results. Srujana D from St Philomena English High School, Bengaluru, and N Parameshwar Naik from Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada, topped the SSLC 10th exams with 100 percent (625 marks). As many as 11 students secured 624 marks.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 73.7 percent, with girls at 79.59 percent and boys at 68.46 percent. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can check their scores at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Follow LIVE updates here.

This year, the SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted between 21 March and 4 April in which over 8.41 lakh students had registered.

In case the official website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also check their scores via alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

This year, the board had moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.

In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB. Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.