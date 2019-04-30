SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka Declared: Class 10 girls outshine boys with 79.59% pass percentage; 73.7% total candidates passed

SSLC Result 2019 Karnataka LATEST updates | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the 2019 SSLC Class 10 results today. Of the 8,41,666 students who registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 appeared for them and 6,08,336 cleared them, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.

Girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 79.59 percent, as compared to 68.46 percent of boys. The districts of Hassan, Ramanagar and

Bangalore fared the best.

Candidates who had appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam can now check their scores at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. Last year, Udupi district had the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18 percent.

This year, the SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted between 21 March and 4 April in which over 8.41 lakh students had registered. The visually impaired candidates and those with learning disabilities were given an extra hour for all papers.

In case the official website is slow or crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also check their scores via alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

Students can also check their scores through SMS by typing – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – and sending it to 56263.

Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out

KSEEB came into existence in 1964 and has been conducting the SSLC and other examinations. The board supervises secondary education in Karnataka. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools, besides others.

