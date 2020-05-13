SSLC, HSLC exams in Kerala to begin from 26 May; for complete schedule visit keralapareekshabhavan.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has announced the schedule for pending exams of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and High School Leaving Certificate (Class 12). The schedule and other details can be checked on keralapareekshabhavan.in/

The exams were postponed in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

SSLC exam will commence on 26 May and end on 28 May. Mathematics paper will be held on 26 May, while Physics and Chemistry exam will be conducted on 27 May and 28 May.

Class 10 exams will be held in the afternoon, while Class 12 papers will be conducted in the morning.

Class 12 exams would take place from 26 May to 30 May. Entrepreneurship Development paper will be held on 26 May, while Biology, Geology, Sanskrit Sastra, Electronics, Communicative English, Statistics and Part III Languages exams will be conducted on 27.

Business Studies, Psychology, Electronic Service Technology (Old) and Electronic Systems exams will take place on 28 May. History, Islamic History & Culture, Computer Application, Home Science and Computer Science paper will be held on 29 May, while Mathematics, Political Science and Journalism exams will be conducted on 30 May.

Class 11 papers will also be held from 26 to 30 May.

Choice Based Credit Semester System (CBCSS) sixth semester exam will be held from 21 May, while distance education fifth and sixth semester undergraduate papers will take place from 28 May. The tenth semester exams of five year LLB and sixth-semester papers of three year LLB will commence from 8 and 9 June, respectively.