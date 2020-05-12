Kerala University to start final semester exams for different courses from 21 May; exams for distance education courses to start on 28 May

Kerala University has announced it will conduct final semester exams from 21 May. In an official statement on Tuesday, the university said the sixth semester exams of the Choice Based Credit Semester System (CBCSS) will commence from 21 May while distance education fifth and sixth semester undergraduate exams will commence on 28 May.

The tenth semester exams of five year LLB will be held from 8 June, while sixth-semester exams of three year LLB will start from 9 June.

The rising cases of COVID-19 led to closure of educational institutes and postponement of exams across the country. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected over 500 people in Kerala and claimed four lives.

For the examination, the university will set up some sub-centres for the convenience of students. This decision has been taken in view of the difficulties students might face while travelling. Students will be allowed to choose the sub-centre.

The Kerala University has not yet released a detailed exam schedule for different courses.

As per a report in Times Now, the University of Kerala would also be conducting re-examination for the students of BSc Chemistry whose answer copies were accidentally burnt by an examiner while it was being evaluated at home.

The university last month declared the result of second semester of MA Malayalam and MSc Zoology. It, however, withheld results of candidates who did not produce their eligibility certificates or qualifying certificates.