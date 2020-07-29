SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra: MSBSHSE declares Class 10 results; scores to be available online at 1 pm
SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra | The board officials have indicated that the scores will be made available at the official website at 1 pm.
SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today, (29 July 29, 2020) at a press conference in Pune.
The board officials have indicated that the scores will be made available at the official website at 1 pm. Students can log on to mahresult.nic.in. This year, around 17 lakh students appeared in class 10 exams which were conducted between 3rd and 23rd March.
The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests to be held later this month. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.
Once the results are released online, students can key in their details in the following widget
Or they can follow the steps given below to check their scores directly from the official portal.
Step 1: Visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in website on your mobile or computer
Step 2: Scroll down to the 'latest announcements' section
Step 3: Find link for SSC Board Result 2020 Maharashtra Board
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields
Step 5: Enter your exam roll number in the first field
Step 6: Input your mothers’ first name in the second field
Step 7: Click on view result button provided at the bottom
Step 8: Download the result scorecard in PDF format
Step 9: Take printout for the future reference
