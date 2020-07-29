SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date: MSBSHE likely to announce Class 10 results today; check scores at mahresult.nic.in

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | The Board is likely to announce the results through a press conference at 11 am and the scores will be out on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm

SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Date | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) is likely to announce the Class 10 SSC results today (29 July), according to reports.

The Board is expected to announce the results through a press conference at 11 am and the scores will be out on the official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm. Once the results are declared, students can also check their scores maharashtraeducation.com.

According to reports, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier this month said that the results would be released online in the last week of July.

The examination began on 3 March and was scheduled to continue till 23 March. Due to COVID-19, however, Maharashtra education minister had cancelled the Geography paper which was to be held on the last day.

An NDTV report said that more than 17 lakh students took the examination this year. The board said that marking in the cancelled paper will be done on the basis of students average marks obtained in the written examination of other subjects.

Students can also check their result via SMS. To do so, go to the message option on your phone and type MH and send it to 57766.

Steps to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the website - mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and press submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen along with marks scored by you in each subject.

The students can also check results in the following widget, once they are released officially.

According to reports, students will be able to collect their original mar skeet from their schools in a few days after the results are out.

The MSBSHE has declared the Class 12 or HSC results on 16 July. This year, a total of 12,81,712 students have passed the exam. Girls have outperformed boys in the exams, with a total of 93.88 percent of girls clearing it as compared to 88.04 percent boys.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.