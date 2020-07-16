HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED LIVE Updates: Science students record highest pass percent with 96.93%; check scores at 1pm on mahresult.nic.in

HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED LIVE Updates: Konkan division emerged as best-performing region with 95.89 percent in the Maharashtra board HSC exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Board exam results today (Thursday, 16 July) at 1 pm.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Step 1 : Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Once declared, candidates can check their Maharashtra Board Class 12 examination results online on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in , mahresult.nic.in .

Students can apply for recounting of their HSC or Class 12 scores from tomorrow (Friday, 17 July) . The last date to apply for recounting of answer sheets is 27 July, 2020.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) will release the district-wise results of Class 12 at 11 am. However, students will be able to check HSC scores only at 1 pm.

This year, toppers list will not be declared for Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 exam. Students will be able to access their scores from 1 pm on the official website - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in .

To receive the results on your phone type: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766.

Once the HSC results 2020 are declared, students might be unable to login to the official website owing to heavy traffic. In such case, they can avail the SMS service.

A total of 1,87,224 students appeared for the HSC Commerce exam from Mumbai this year. Last year, there were 185,992 students who sat for the board examination.

In 2019, Girls secured a pass percentage of 90.25 percent in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 exams while, the pass percentage stood at 82.40 percent for boys.

In the Science stream, at least 94,668 students appeared for the Maharashtra board HSC or Class exams this year. Last year, a total of 91,199 students took the board exam.

At least 52,189 students have taken HSC 2020 exam from the Arts stream in Mumbai this year. While, 53,987 students had appeared for the Class 12th Arts exam last year.

This year, the overall pass percentage secured in the Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 exam is 90.66 percent. This shows an improvement of 4.7 percent from last year.

The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results have been declared today (Thursday, 16 July). However, students will be able to check their scores on the official website only at 1 pm.

Among districts, Konkan division emerged as best-performing region with 95.89 percent in the Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 exams. While, Pune division bagged the second position with 92.50 percent.

This year, Science students of the Maharashtra board recorded the highest pass percentage in the HSC 2020 exam with 96.93 percent. There has been an improvement of 4.33 percent from last year, when 92.60 the pass percentage was at 92.60 percent.

In the Commerce stream, students recorded a pass percent of 91.27 this year in the HSC exams, an increase by 2.99 percent from last year. In 2019, the pass percent in the Commerce stream was at 88.28 percent.

Among districts, Aurangabad secured the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 percent in the Maharashtra board HSC or Class 12 exams.

This year, Arts students of the Maharashtra board recorded a pass percent of 82.63, an improvement of 6.18 percent from last year. In 2019, the pass percent in the Arts stream was at 76.45 percent.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) will announce the HSC (Class 12) results at 1 pm today (Thursday, 16 July).

The dates for the results have been changed a few times and reports had earlier indicated that the Class 12 results will be announced on Wednesday, 15 July, However, the Board has now confirmed that the results will be announced today, according to a Times Now report.

The report states that the results are likely to be announced at 11 am but will be available online only at 1 pm.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official website mahresult.nic.in

Here are the steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter details like roll number to log in

The results will also be available on hscresult.mkcl.org and on examresults.net. Students can also access their score via SMS by typing MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and sending it to 57766.

According to the Indian Express, over 15 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 exam, which were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. The results were delayed due to the lockdown.

According to a Careers 360 report mentioned that the Maharashtra board began the evaluation of answer sheets from 6 May.

Candidates need to score at least 35 percent in each subject to clear the exams. Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their respective schools/colleges once they re-open.