SSC releases notice for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2021; check details here

The last date to pay the online application fee is 8 March. The correction window for making changes in the form will be open from 11 to 15 March

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for candidates applying for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam (CHSL)-2021.

In the notification released on Friday, 18 February, SSC has asked aspirants of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2021 to submit their online application form much before the deadline so as to avoid any last-minute possibility of disconnection. SSC asked candidates to not wait till the last date to fill their CHSL form as there could also be a failure of login to the website due to heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days of the application.

The last date to apply for SSC CHSL exam and submit the online application is 7 March this year.

Direct link to view important notice here.

The last date to pay the online application fee for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam is 8 March. Applicants can also pay through Challan and the deadline for generation of offline Challan is 9 March, whereas payment through Challan can be made only till 10 March.

An application fee of Rs 100 has to payed by aspirants of the Reserved Category whereas those who belong to SC/ST/PwD/ESM category, along with women candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

The correction window for making changes in the application form will be open from 11 March to 15 March. Candidates will have to pay correction charges online in order to make changes in the form.

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam will be a Computer Based Test and shall be held in May this year.

The Tier-1 exam will be of 60 minutes and will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

Examination dates for Tier-2 have not yet been released by the Commission and shall be notified soon.

For more details on the exam, candidates can refer to the notification given here.

