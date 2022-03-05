SSC releases MTS Paper 1 result 2020: 44,680 candidates qualify for next stage; check details here

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be declared by the Commission on the official website on 14 March

The result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 has been put out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, total 44,680 candidates have cleared the examination. These candidates are eligible to appear in the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). The Commission has also announced the cut-off marks of the exam.

SSC MTS result 2020: Here’s how to check

Visit the SSC's website at ssc.nic.in

Then search for the “Result” tab present on the "Others" section and click on it

Click on the result link for MTS (Non-Technical) exam 2020

The SSC MTS exam 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the SSC MTS result 2020 and keep a copy of the same for future reference

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be declared by the Commission on the official website on 14 March. The marks will be available on the SSC website till 13 April. To check the MTS Paper 1 scores, candidates will have to login on the portal using their registered password and registration number and click on the Result/ Marks tab under the candidate dashboard. The final answer keys of the MTS Paper 1 will also be released on 14 March.

The Commission will declare the schedule for Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination 2020 on its website in due course of time , as per the official notice. The admission certificates of the qualified applicants will be uploaded on the respective Regional Office websites of the SSC one week before the MTS Paper 2 exam date.

MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 was held by the Commission from 5 October to 2 November last year at different exam centres across the country. The examination was conducted by the SSC in a computer-based mode.

For more details regarding the MTS recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

