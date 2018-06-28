Football world cup 2018

SSC releases CHSL Tier I 2017 final exam answer keys, check at ssc.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 28, 2018 11:39:05 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the answer keys to the final answer keys to Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2017 Tier I today (28 June), days after the results for it were announced. Candidates can be access them on ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification by the SSC, the keys were released to "ensure transparency in the exam system" and to help the candidates. The website also said that the keys will be available for a month and the last date to check them is 26 July.

Representational image. PTI

Here is how you can check the answer keys:
- Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link that says ‘SSC CHSL answer key’.
- In the new window that opens, enter your roll number, password and the date of the exam.
- Download the keys and take a printout for future reference.

The SSC CHSL exam was an online exam conducted from 4 March to 26 March, 2018 to fill a total of 3,259 vacancies.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


