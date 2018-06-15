SSC CHSL Tier I Results 2018: Results expected to be declared today, check score at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Service Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination 2018 on Friday, 15 June on its official website. The link for the website is ssc.nic.in

Steps to check your result for SSC CHSL 2018

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in Step 2: Click on the tab, 'CHSL result 2018' Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the results Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from 4 to 28 March in different time slots. The exam was conducted in a computer-based mode.

The candidates who will clear the Tier-I examination have to appear for the Tier-II examination that is scheduled to be held on 8 July, 2018. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was established on November 4, 1975. The organisation works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It is headquartered in New Delhi.

Presently, there are seven regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and two Sub-Regional Offices at Raipur and Chandigarh. Each regional office is headed by a Regional Director and each sub-regional office is headed by a Deputy-Director

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.