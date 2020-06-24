SSC likely to declare Combined Graduate Level tier-1 result today; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) may release the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I exam today. SSC CGL tier-1 exam was conducted from 2 to 11 March. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Candidates who get through SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 exam will have to appear for the tier-2 paper. SSC CGL is conducted in three stages. The exam is conducted for recruitment in various Central government departments and ministries.

SSC CGL tier-1 tests the knowledge of general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English language and comprehension. The second stage or tier-2 asks questions from Mathematics and English. The exam for both stages is held online.

SSC CGL tier-3 takes place offline and candidates are required to write essays and letters in this stage. The final merit list is made on the basis of marks scored in all the three stages.

How to check SSC CGL 2019 tier-1 result

On the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ click on the link for SSC CGL 2019 tier-1 result and download the PDF. Open the PDF and search your name or roll number on the list.

SSC CGL 2019 tier-2 will be held from 14 to 17 October. The commission has also issued the revised schedule for various exams. SSC CHSL tier-1 exam will be conducted from 17 to 27 August. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will take place from 7 to 9 September and SSC Junior Engineer 2019 Paper 1 will be held from 1 to 4 September.