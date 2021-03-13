SSC JE Recruitment 2020: Admit card released for Central region candidates; here's how to download
SSC JE 2020 candidates, who have completed the registration process, need to download the hall tickets in order to be allowed to appear in the tests going to be held from 22 to 24 March
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract) recruitment exam. SSC JE 2020 candidates, who have completed the registration process, need to download the hall tickets in order to be allowed to appear in the tests going to be held from 22 to 24 March.
The admit cards have been released for the Central region. Earlier, SSC had made available the hall tickets for Madhya Pradesh and Western regions. Direct links have been activated on the individual sites of the regional sectors.
Candidates can visit ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net to view and download their admit cards.
Follow these steps to download SSC JE recruitment examination 2021 hall tickets:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the SSC region from where you are going to appear in the exam. It could be either ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, or sscwr.net, depending upon your area
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that says: ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 22/03/2021 TO 24/03/2021’ and click on it
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space
Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: View, download the document and take a print out for future use
Here are the direct links:
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam, the SSC said.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 1,809 posts released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; apply from 15 March
Applicants can apply for more than one post, however, the examinations for any two posts can be held at the same time
HPSSC MLT Grade II 2020 result declared; check scores at hpsssb.hp.gov.in
If any candidate fails to report to the premises with the required documents then they will not be considered for the further selection process of the HPSSC MLT 2020 recruitment
PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 612 junior engineer posts at ppsc.gov.in by 18 March
Candidates must have a three-year diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a State Technical Education Board or from any recognised university or institution