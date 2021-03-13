SSC JE Recruitment 2020: Admit card released for Central region candidates; here's how to download

SSC JE 2020 candidates, who have completed the registration process, need to download the hall tickets in order to be allowed to appear in the tests going to be held from 22 to 24 March

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract) recruitment exam. SSC JE 2020 candidates, who have completed the registration process, need to download the hall tickets in order to be allowed to appear in the tests going to be held from 22 to 24 March.

The admit cards have been released for the Central region. Earlier, SSC had made available the hall tickets for Madhya Pradesh and Western regions. Direct links have been activated on the individual sites of the regional sectors.

Candidates can visit ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net to view and download their admit cards.

Follow these steps to download SSC JE recruitment examination 2021 hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the SSC region from where you are going to appear in the exam. It could be either ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, or sscwr.net, depending upon your area

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that says: ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 22/03/2021 TO 24/03/2021’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download the document and take a print out for future use

Here are the direct links:

Central region

Madhya Pradesh region

Western region

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam, the SSC said.