Junior Engineer exam 2019 Paper II: Staff Selection Commission MPR and WR release admit cards; steps to download

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) and Western Region (WR) will conduct the examination on 21 March (Sunday)

The admit card of the Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying, and Contract) (SSC JE) exam 2019 part II has been released by the SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) and Western Region (WR).

Aspirants can visit the websites www.sscmpr.org and sscwr.net to download the admit card. The exam will be held on 21 March (Sunday) for the aspirants who wish to join the government services.

Here are the steps that the aspirants of the Madhya Pradesh region can take to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website www.sscmpr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option titled Status/Download Admit Card For Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2019 (Paper-ii) To Be Held On 21/03/2021. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the roll number and date of birth to login. You can also enter the name, father’s name and date of birth to access the admit card

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The aspirants of the western region can visit the website sscwr.net and also follow the steps mentioned above to access their admit card.

Candidates should also carry a valid identity proof and two photographs to the examination centre. According to a report in Jagran Josh, the admit cards for the north region will be released by 17 March.

Paper 1 for the SSC JE exam was conducted from 27 October to 30 October, 2020, all over the country and from 10 to 11 December, 2020, for Bihar candidates. The result of the SSC JE exam 2019 Paper I was declared on 1 March.