SSC JE Exam 2019: Results of Paper II announced at ssc.nic.in, check direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has put out the result of Paper-II of the Junior Engineer (Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts, Civil, Mechanical) Examination, 2019 today, 23 November. candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their results by visiting the Commission’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in/

Steps to view and download SSC JE Paper II results 2019:

Go to the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in/

Click on ‘Result’ link on the homepage and click the JE tab on the page

Now click on the result link against Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) – List of Candidates Qualified For Document Verification (Civil) and (Electrical / Mechanical)

The SSC JE result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the SSC result

Aspirants can take a printout of the SSC JE result for future reference

Candidates of (Civil) Engineering can also use this direct link to check their results:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/P2Q-C.pdf

Candidates of Electrical/Mechanical Engineering can use this direct link:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/P2Q-EM.pdf

A total of 2,890 candidates have been shortlisted by the Commission. The shortlisted candidates must note that they have to appear for the process of document verification in the second half of December. The hall tickets of the candidates who will appear for the document verification process will be uploaded on the websites of the SSC's regional offices.

As per the official notice, any applicant who does not appear for the document verification process will not be considered for the final selection.

Applicants can check their individual marks from 30 November to 19 December only. They can check their marks by using Registration Number and Registered Password. Marks of candidates who have qualified for the next round, as well as those who failed to make the cut-off will be put up on the official website of the SSC.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the SSC.

