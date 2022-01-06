SSC declares Delhi Police SI, CAPF paper-II 2020 result; check direct link here

The commission conducted the paper-II of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2020 on 8 November, 2021. The answer keys for the examination were released on 18 November, 2021

The Result of paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, 6 January. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

The Commission conducted the paper-II of the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2020 on 8 November, 2021. The answer keys for the examination were released on 18 November, 2021.

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result 2020: Here’s how to check

Visit SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, search ‘Result’ tab and click on it

Under ‘CAPF’ section, click on the tab that says 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/(Male)'

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result 2020

Here’s the direct link to SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF result 2020.

Applicants who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 have been considered for shortlisting to appear in the medical examination.

The Commission has selected a total of 433 female and 4,321 male applicants for the medical exam. The schedule for the medical exam will be announced by the SSC in the due course.

“Candidates are advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the Commission regarding the issue of admission certificate for medical examination,” reads the official notice.

Check the official notice here.

On September 28, 2021, the results of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) of SI in the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 were announced. Through this process, a total of 5,572 applicants (5,094 males and 478 females) were shortlisted for the Paper-II test.

The Commission will release the marks of the qualified and non-qualified applicants on its official website on 14 January. Applicants can check their marks till 31 January.

For more details, visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - https://ssc.nic.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.