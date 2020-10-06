SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 exam: Admit card released for eastern region; candidates can check sscer.org

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 exam | Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry an original government identity card at the exam centre for verification

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 exam | The admit card for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I 2019 exam for the eastern region has been released on Tuesday by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its website - sscer.org.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be conducted from 12 October. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

A report by Hindustan Times said that along with the Eastern region, SSC has also released hall tickets for CHSL Tier-I exam for Western, North Western, Central and Madhya Pradesh region.

The admit card will mention the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam centre name, address and date and time of the exam.

If candidates fail to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre they will not be allowed to write the paper.

Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry an original government identity card at the exam centre for verification.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier-I eastern region admit card:

Step 1: Log on to SSC eastern region official website - sscer.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD e-Admit Card of COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER-I), 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ registration number or login using your name and date of birth.

Step 4: Solve the mathematical calculation and press the next button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the page. Check all the details before saving and taking a printout.

Direct link to download the admit card: http://117.247.71.209/chsl_2019_kyr/KYR/kyr.php

The application status for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 for eastern region was released by the commission last week.