SSC CHSL Tier-I 2019 exam: Application status for eastern region released on sscer.org; tests start 12 October

The online registration process for the exam was conducted between 3 December, 2019, and 10 January 2020 (edited)

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I 2019 exam application status for the eastern region has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday.

Applicants who have registered from the region can check their application status on the commission's regional website: sscer.org.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the online registration process for the exam was conducted between 3 December, 2019, and 10 January 2020.

Candidates whose exam was initially scheduled from 20 to 28 March can check their application status on the regional website of the commission.

As per the commission, the examination was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates whose exam was held as per schedule from 17 to 19 March, 2020, will not have to take the test again. Their status is not available on the website, the Commission said.

As per a report in The Times of India, the revised scheduled of SSC CHSL Tier I for remaining candidates has been released. The exam will be held from 12 to 26 October at various centres in the country.

Steps to check SSC CHSL (Tier I) 2019 exam application status

Step 1: Open the Staff Selection Commission Eastern Region official website - sscer.org.

Step 2: Tap on the link, "KNOW YOUR STATUS OF COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL EXAMINATION (TIER - I), 2019," on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to enter your roll number/ registration ID or name and date of birth.

Step 4: Solve the mathematical calculation and tab on the "Next" button.

Step 5: The application status will appear on the webpage. Check and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to check SSC CHSL (Tier I) 2019 Easter Region application status.