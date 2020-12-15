SSC CHSL exam 2020: Online registration for 4,726 vacancies ends today, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL exam 2020 | The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JAS), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant, etc

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) exam 2020 application process will close today, 15 December. Willing and eligible candidates who have not yet filled up the form can register on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JAS), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Date Entry Operator (Grade A).

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment process is being carried out to fill a total 4,726 vacancies. Candidates applying for the post of LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG) should have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board of University.

Those applying for Date Entry Operator (DEO Grade A) post, applicants should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board or university in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject.

SSC will be conducting Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 12 and 27 April 2021.

According to a report by The Times of India, the last date to pay the application fee is 17 December. Applicants can generate offline challan till 19 December. The deadline to make online payment through challan is 21 December.

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Payment can be made through online mode or in cast at SBT branches by generating SBI challan.

SC/ ST/ PwD, ex-servicemen and women candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

The minimum age of candidates applying for the posts has been set at 18 years. The upper age limit is fixed at 27 years as on 1 January 2021. There is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved category.

Candidates who qualify the SSC CHSL (Tier-I) exam will be eligible to appear for descriptive paper (Tier-2) and skill test/ typing test (Tier-3).

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) exam will be objective type and there will be multiple-choice questions. The paper will have four sections - English Language (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

To check other details related to SSC CHSL 2020, click here.