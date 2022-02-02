SSC CHSL 2021: Notification out at ssc.nic.in; application deadline is 7 March

As per the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 examination will be conducted in May this year and the schedule for the Tier 2 exam will be notified later by SSC later

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who want to apply for the SSC CHSL 2021 recruitment exam can do so by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates applying for SSC CHSL should note that the last day to complete the online application process is 7 March. The online payment of the application fees can be done till 8 March, while the payment of application fees (offline) can be made through a challan by 10 March. As per the schedule, the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 examination will be conducted in May this year and the schedule for the Tier 2 exam will be notified later by the Commission.

Check steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves on the official website before proceeding with the application form. Those who have registered, log-in with the correct credentials.

Step 3: Search and click on the ‘Apply’ button. Then, go to the CHSL tab and press ‘Apply’ against the CHSL 2021.

Step 4: Complete the application process and also make the payment as required.

Step 5: Keep a print of the SSC CHSL 2021 application form for future use.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will appoint eligible candidates for various positions including Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for several Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. However, the number of openings under the CHSL 2021 will be issued later.

For details on eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy, selection process and among others, candidates are advised to read the notification before applying.

Check official notice here.

Application fee:

Aspirants have been directed to pay Rs 100 as application fee. While, women/ PwD/ESM/SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment of fees.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.