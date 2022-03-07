SSC CHSL 2021: Application deadline ends today at ssc.nic.in; check steps to apply here

The deadline for making fee payment is 11 pm on 8 March, while the last date for generating the offline challan is 9 March

The application deadline for the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level (CHSL) 2021 recruitment ends today, 7 March. Interested applicants can apply on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The deadline for making fee payment is 11 pm on 8 March, while the last date for generating the offline challan is 9 March. According to the SSC’s recruitment notification, the application edit window for the CHSL exam 2021 forms will be open from 11 to 15 March.

The recruitment is being held by the SSC for several positions including Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant and Lower Division Clerk. The number of vacancies will be revealed by the SSC at a later date.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2021:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link to register yourself at the SSC portal or log in if you are already registered

Enter your personal details to complete the SSC registration process

Login to the SSC portal to fill in the CHSL 2021 recruitment form

Make the SSC fee payment and submit the application

Take a copy of the completed CHSL application for future reference

Application fee:

Candidates need to pay Rs 100 as the CHSL 2021 application fee. Women as well those belonging to Ex-servicemen/SC/ST and PWD categories are exempted from fee payment.

Age limit:

All applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 27 years as on 1 January this year. The SSC will give upper age limit relaxation to candidates from reserved categories.

For more details related to the detailed eligibility criteria for the posts, the official SSC CHSL 2021 recruitment notice can be viewed here.

Selection process:

Candidates will chosen for the posts on the basis of a three-tier selection system. The first stage is the CHSL 2021 Tier-I paper, which will be held in May this year in computer-based mode.

Candidates who qualify the Tier-I paper will be eligible to appear for the CHSL Tier-II paper, the date for which will be notified later by the SSC. Applicants who pass the Tier-II exam can appear for the Tier-III CHSL paper, which consists of a skill test and typing test.

For more details related to the recruitment process of the SSC CHSL 2021, applicants can visit the official website of the SSC.

