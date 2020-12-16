SSC CHSL 2020: Last date of application extended to 19 Dec; check details at ssc.nic.in

Candidates can pay the online fee for the examination by 21 December, 2020, by 11:30 pm. The deadline for generation of offline challan has been extended till 23 December

SSC CHSL 2020 application submission last date has been extended by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates can now register for SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2020 by 19 December at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification released by the commission on its website, the deadline to register for SSC CHSL 2020 has been extended in view of the difficulties faced by aspiring in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers.

Payment through challan (during working hours of bank) can now be done till 24 December, 2020.

As per Hindustan Times, the previous deadline to fill the application form for SSC CHSL 2020 was 15 December. The Tier-I examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode from 12 to 27 April, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being carried out by SSC to fill a total 4,726 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JAS), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Date Entry Operator (Grade A).

Applicants will be required to pay registration fee of Rs 100. SC/ ST/ PwD, ex-servicemen and women candidates will not be required to pay any application fee.

The minimum age for candidates applying for SSC CHSL 2020 has been fixed at 18 years. The upper age limit has been set at 27 years as on 1 January 2021. There is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates of reserved category.

Indian Express reported that candidates who will be shortlisted for the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) will be receiving payment in the range of Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200.

The pay level for candidates selected for postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), and Data entry operator (DEO) grade A will Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100. Data Entry Operator (DEO) will be receiving a salary in the range of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.

