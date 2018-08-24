SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2018: Test delayed due to 'administrative reasons'; new dates to be announced soon

The date for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination is expected to be announced soon. As per an official SSC notification, the SSC CGL Tier I examination was to be held from 25 July to 20 August. However, the dates were changed in the new exam calendar released by the commission on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC released a notice and said that the dates of the exam have been postponed due to administrative reasons.

According to Times Now, reports have said that the examinations are now expected to be conducted in September and October 2018. The report further suggests that the reason for the delay in the SSC examinations may be linked to the ongoing Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians Posts examinations.

Though it is not confirmed in the report, sources have suggested that the exam centres currently being used for the RRB ALP and Technicians Posts exam are also used by SSC for conducting their examination. The dates were postponed to avoid clashes.

SSC released the notification for the CGL examination on 5 May. The application process for the same started on the same day. The last date for application was 4 June.

India Today reported that candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2 examination, followed by Tier 3, which will be essay based. Those candidates who will clear Tier 3 will have to appear for the Tier 4 examinations, which is a computer-based proficiency test (CBT).