RRB's ALP and Technicians Posts examination admit cards to be released starting from 25 August at rrbmumbai.gov.in

The admit cards for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians Posts examination, scheduled for 29 August, are to be released on 25 August on the RRB official website rrbmumbai.gov.in. The RRB ALP Admit Cards for the examinations on 30 and 31 August will be released on 26 and 27 August respectively.

The first stage of recruitment for the RRB ALP and Technicians posts began on 9 August and will be completed by 31 August, 2018. This stage consists of a 60-minute computer-based test (CBT) with 75 multiple choice questions. The CBT is conducted in three shifts, with the pattern of questions being the same across shifts.

Candidates who clear the first stage will move on to the second stage CBT, a computer-based aptitude test and document verification.

According to The Times of India, the railway ministry has rescheduled the examination for candidates from Kerala, who were unable to appear due to floods across the state. The original date for the exam was 20 August, where approximately 27,000 candidates were to appear.