SSC CGL 2020: Answer key released for Tier II, check direct link here
The provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 examination 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer key by visiting the official website.
Candidates should note that when downloading the answer key from the website, they have to login using their respective roll number and password. If any candidate is not satisfied with the released answer key, they can raise an objection till 15 February upto 6 pm. Candidates also have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.
“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.02.2022 (6.00 PM) to 15.02.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged,” the official notice reads. Further in the notice, the Commission has informed that after the respective date no objection will be entertained under any circumstances.
Those interested to view can find the official notification here.
Check steps to download Tentative Answer Keys:
Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
Step 2:Search for the link that reads 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2020' on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: Next, click on the answer key link
Step 4: Candidates need to key in the correct login detail and submit
Step 5: Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future use.
Find direct link here.
As per the schedule of the Commission, the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was held on 28 January, 2022 and 29 January, 2022. The exam was held across the country at different centres.
Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for more such updates.
