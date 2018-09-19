SSB Jawan dragged out of daughter's birthday party, shot by Maoists believing he was a 'police informer'

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was shot dead outside his home on Monday night by Maoists in Jamui district of Bihar over suspicions that he was a 'police informer'.

The jawan was identified as Sikander Yadav from the SSB’s 48th battalion based in Bihar.

Yadav had come home to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in his native village Pandethika when two Maoists, in police uniform, turned up at his home and dragged him outside before shooting him.

The murder was carried out by a group of about 20 Maoists. While leaving the village, the Maoists reportedly chanted slogans, including "death for all police informers", reported The New Indian Express.

The Maoists fled to the nearby forest area after killing the jawan. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Pukar Singh along with additional forces reached the village after getting the information.

According to an analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bihar ranks third in the worst Maoist-affected states.