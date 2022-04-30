SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022 declared at srmist.edu.in; check steps to download scorecard

Candidates will also be able to download the SRMJEEE scorecard from the official website

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has declared the results of Joint Engineering Entrance Examination or SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 today, 30 April. Candidates who appeared for it can check their scores by visiting the official website srmist.edu.in.

To access the SRMJEEE Phase 2 result, candidates need to submit their application number and password correctly on the website. Candidates will also be able to download the SRMJEEE scorecard from the official website.

Here’s how to check SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to official website at srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 result’

Step 3: Enter your SRMJEE login credentials in the given fields

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the SRMJEE Phase 2 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check all the details and download the SRMJEEE scorecard for future use

Those who pass the phase 2 exam, will be called by the Institute for the counselling process later.

SRMJEEE 2022 is being held in three phases as a computer-based exam. The first phase was held in January, while SRMJEEE 200 phase 2 was conducted on 23 and 24 April. The third phase is scheduled for 25 and 26 June and the registrations for the same will close on 20 June.

Students who are interested can apply for the third phase of the exam by visiting the official website. Those facing any issue or having any doubt, can contact the institute helpline number at 080 6908 7000 from Monday to Saturday (timing between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm) or email their requests at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination is held for those seeking admission into BTech programmes offered in the university's Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP) as well as SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli), SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, and SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana.

