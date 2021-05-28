After getting shortlisted, applicants will get campuses of their choice mentioned in the forms

The result of the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) Phase 1 has been delayed by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. The result was supposed to be out yesterday (27 May), however, is now expected to be declared today (28 May). Once released, candidates can check their scorecard by visiting the official website srmist.edu.in. Apart from the website, students will get an intimation about the result on their registered email IDs as well. The exam was held on 23 and 24 May through a remote proctoring method.

Though there is no official announcement regarding the result's timing but it might be released in the morning.

Once declared, candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the website, srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'SRMJEEE Phase 1 Result 2021' link

Step 3: A new page will open. Log in using credentials

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference or use (if required)

The SRMJEE Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 July. If any candidate is not satisfied with his/her Phase 1 exam result, he/she can appear for Phase 2 test.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology conducts this exam for admission to its BTech courses offered in SRM Chennai (Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Kattankulathur, and NCR) and Haryana, Andhra Pradesh campuses of SRM University. After getting shortlisted, applicants will get campuses of their choice mentioned in the forms.