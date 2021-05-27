The shortlisted candidates will get the campuses of their choice mentioned in their application forms

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Chennai will declare the result for the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2021 today, 27 May. The scorecards will be posted on the official website. The Phase 1 examination was held on 23 and 24 May. If an applicant is not satisfied with the result, he/she can appear for the Phase 2 test which is scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 July.

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to srmist.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Now, enter login details and submit

Step 5: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check it. Save a copy and take a printout (if required)

SRMJEE is conducted for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana Andhra Pradesh campuses. This year the exam was held through a remote proctoring method. The shortlisted candidates will get the campuses of their choice mentioned in their application forms.

Eligibility criteria:

- A candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board

- Applicants must have scored at least 50 percent aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCM)

- They should be an Indian or a Non-Resident Indian

- Candidates should be at least 16 years and 6 months of age

Direct admission:

In addition, the university offers direct admission and scholarships to first rank students of all the central and state boards in India, top 10,000 rankers in IIT JEE, top rankers in each district of Tamil Nadu, and exemplary sportspersons at the national and international level.